Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OXY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Occidental Petroleum traded down $0.74, hitting $81.20, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,532,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,320. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.14). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

