Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Stake Increased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,174 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 3.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Occidental Petroleum worth $155,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 346.07%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

