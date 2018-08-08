Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,035 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $23,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum opened at $82.30 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 346.07%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

