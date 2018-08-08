Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Receives $14.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 434,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,946.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,232,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,112,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,012,000 after buying an additional 1,128,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 53.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,094,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,263,000 after buying an additional 1,779,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 12.1% in the first quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,559,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,834,000 after buying an additional 383,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.0% in the first quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum opened at $12.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.