Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Strategic Income’s earnings. Oaktree Strategic Income reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Strategic Income.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $37,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $81,872.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,987 shares of company stock valued at $246,773. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,184,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 347,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 580.6% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 334,400 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,969 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income traded down $0.07, hitting $8.58, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $253.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.25. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $9.06.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

