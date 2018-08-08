Nvwm LLC Buys 7,881 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $448,773.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,898.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,778 shares of company stock worth $46,116,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $80.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

