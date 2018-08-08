NVR (NVR) PT Lowered to $3,100.00 at MKM Partners

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a $2,892.50 rating and set a $3,100.00 target price (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,341.50.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR opened at $2,695.06 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,606.85 and a 12-month high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $35.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 189.18 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,049.78, for a total value of $37,253,062.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,153,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,080.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,710 shares of company stock worth $72,000,058 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NVR by 56.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.