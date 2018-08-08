nVent Electric (NVT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. nVent Electric earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7211610376115 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,477,536.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 823,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $20,622,292.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,892,194 shares of company stock valued at $48,477,241.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

