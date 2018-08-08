NV5 Global (NVEE) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Roth Capital

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.60.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NV5 Global opened at $85.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $933.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. NV5 Global has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.45 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 6,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $398,618.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,767 shares in the company, valued at $18,056,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,449 shares of company stock worth $2,468,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2,003.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 6,792.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.