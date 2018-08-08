NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NV5 Global opened at $88.95 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.45 million. equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,056,687.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $84,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,472. Insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.