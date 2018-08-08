NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,335 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Citrix Systems opened at $109.94 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $116.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $103.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,227,824.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,423,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,353 shares of company stock worth $4,398,696. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

