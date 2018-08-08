NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Stake Increased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. NuVasive comprises 3.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 278,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 276.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 261.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 866,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after buying an additional 626,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. 821,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,730. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.05 million. equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NuVasive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

