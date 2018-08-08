NuStar Energy (NS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NYSE:NS opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.64.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 413,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,486,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,277,623.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at $460,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,149,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.2% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,438,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,122 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Capital CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.