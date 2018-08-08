NuStar Energy (NS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NuStar Energy traded up $0.19, reaching $27.11, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,439. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $486.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 413,736 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,486,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,277,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 69.2% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,438,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,122 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,149,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NuStar Energy by 400.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 628,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,585,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,571,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,823,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

