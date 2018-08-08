nUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118,607.00 (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One nUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00015503 BTC on exchanges. nUSD has a market cap of $1.12 million and $118,607.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nUSD has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016015 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00347516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192210 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000171 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.08015461 BTC.

nUSD Profile

nUSD’s total supply is 1,154,465 tokens. nUSD’s official website is havven.io . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io . nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

nUSD Token Trading

nUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.