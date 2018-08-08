Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hastings Group (HSTG)

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday.

HSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, July 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hastings Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.08) price target (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.34)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 334 ($4.32) to GBX 310 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.70 ($3.98).

Shares of Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 242.60 ($3.14) on Wednesday. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 244 ($3.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 336.70 ($4.36).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

