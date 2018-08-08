Nuance Communications (NUAN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $517-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.73 million.Nuance Communications also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,349. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
In other Nuance Communications news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.