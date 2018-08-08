Nuance Communications (NUAN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $517-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.73 million.Nuance Communications also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,349. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

