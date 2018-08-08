Nuance Communications (NUAN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Nuance Communications updated its FY18 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS.

Nuance Communications traded up $0.04, reaching $15.53, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,452,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,077.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

