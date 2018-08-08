Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 931,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,050,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,984 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nuance Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,609,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243,866 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $50,579,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $42,208,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 2,391,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 457,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Nuance Communications opened at $15.19 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

