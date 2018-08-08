NOW (DNOW) PT Raised to $15.00 at Cowen

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its target price upped by Cowen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on NOW in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NOW and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

DNOW stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.33 and a beta of 0.97. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. NOW had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

