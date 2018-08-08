Novocure (NVCR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,054. Novocure has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 3.10.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 62,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $2,200,463.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $2,306,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,567 shares of company stock worth $30,253,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Novocure by 379.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

