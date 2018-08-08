Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $156,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $58.37.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

