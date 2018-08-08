Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Cut by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $234,152 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of Novartis opened at $83.59 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

