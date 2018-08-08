Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Insider William J. Wagner Sells 35,733 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) insider William J. Wagner sold 35,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $637,119.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northwest Bancshares opened at $17.78 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.06%. equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,871 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

