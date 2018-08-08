Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVU.UN. TD Securities upgraded shares of Northview Apartment REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.29.

TSE:NVU.UN opened at C$25.72 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$20.30 and a 1-year high of C$26.09.

