Northgate plc (NTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.25 ($6.77).

NTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.83) price target on shares of Northgate in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Northgate alerts:

Shares of LON NTG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 433.40 ($5.61). The company had a trading volume of 74,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,172. Northgate has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.45).

Northgate (LON:NTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 34.80 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 34.10 ($0.44) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Northgate had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 7.29%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.