Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $43.30 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

