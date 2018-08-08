Northern Capital Management LLC Sells 8,621 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Northern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Allergan by 3,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Allergan news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGN opened at $185.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $249.56.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.48.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

