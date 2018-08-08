Northern Capital Management LLC Sells 68,302 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Northern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,302 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AES by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,072,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AES by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,918,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,686 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,354 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,490,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. AES Corp has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

