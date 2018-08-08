Northern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Northern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Northern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,307.6% in the first quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 85,839,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,722,000 after buying an additional 79,740,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,657,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,648,000 after buying an additional 2,289,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,020,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,786,000 after buying an additional 583,171 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,407,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,896,000 after buying an additional 1,742,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,868,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,887,000 after buying an additional 270,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Brookfield Asset Management opened at $42.00 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $44.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.00. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

