Northern Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Northern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $234.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $214.64 and a 52-week high of $275.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.18.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,367 shares of company stock worth $4,819,426. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.