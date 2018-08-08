Northern Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Northern Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 188.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Motco bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer opened at $85.66 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $87.72.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $703.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.70 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $299,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 34,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,941,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,080. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

