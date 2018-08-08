Northern Capital Management LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Northern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 69,942 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 264.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $61.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

