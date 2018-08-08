Northern Bear Plc (NTBR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on August 31st

Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR) declared a dividend on Monday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Northern Bear opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Northern Bear has a 52 week low of GBX 49.25 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.50 ($1.17).

Northern Bear Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities segments.

