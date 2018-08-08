Northern Bear Plc (NTBR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on August 31st

Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR) declared a dividend on Monday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Northern Bear opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Northern Bear has a 52 week low of GBX 49.25 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.50 ($1.17).
About Northern Bear
