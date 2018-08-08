Northcoast Research Weighs in on Fiserv Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $77.05 on Monday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 252.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 87.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 98.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fiserv by 110.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 531,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $3,851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 517,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,853,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

