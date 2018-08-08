Nord/LB Analysts Give Schaeffler (SHA) a €13.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.65) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.94 ($17.38).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler opened at €12.30 ($14.30) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.