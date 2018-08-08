Nord Anglia Education (NORD) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.41

Media stories about Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nord Anglia Education earned a news sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 41.0142867243051 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NORD opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Nord Anglia Education has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Nord Anglia Education Company Profile

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

