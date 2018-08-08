Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will report sales of $580.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $574.06 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $503.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Nomad Foods traded down $0.10, hitting $18.71, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 39,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,862. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,343 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 746,670 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,906,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 718,171 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,405,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 702,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 566,560 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.