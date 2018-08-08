Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stake Decreased by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 530,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nokia Oyj opened at $5.32 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.
