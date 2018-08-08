Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stake Decreased by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 530,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj opened at $5.32 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

