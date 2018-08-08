NN (NNBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNBR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NN traded down $0.05, hitting $21.30, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 4,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,190. The company has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. NN has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.81 million. NN had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that NN will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 9.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at $3,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NN by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NN by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NN by 136.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

