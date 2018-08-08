NN (NNBR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NN earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.0587423442452 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NN from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. NN has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NN had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

