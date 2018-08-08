NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 3,000 Shares of MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its holdings in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in MB Financial were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBFI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 61.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MB Financial opened at $48.18 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MB Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $247.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.37 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts predict that MB Financial Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

MBFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MB Financial to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

In other news, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $219,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

