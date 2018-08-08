NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 10,000 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,112,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,094,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,559,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $12.34 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,232,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael H. Lou sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 434,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,946.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.