NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Position in Raytheon (RTN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTN opened at $195.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.59.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $263,265.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

