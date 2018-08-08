NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Position in Hecla Mining (HL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $29,057,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.5% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,349,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 965,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,746,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,211,000 after acquiring an additional 960,494 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $2,655,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $2,569,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.30 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.15. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

