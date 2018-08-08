NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $534,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 51.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $47,495.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $948,375.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $119,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,903 shares of company stock worth $356,889. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $670.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.60 million. analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Williams Capital started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

