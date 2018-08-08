NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cuts Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,031,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,151 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,903,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,394,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,638,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after acquiring an additional 454,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,253,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

