Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $448,000 in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Stock

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRE. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust opened at $30.76 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.