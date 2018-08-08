Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 79.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,864 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 668,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nabors Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of Nabors Industries opened at $6.71 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $761.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.76 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.72%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.