Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Medicines by 29.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Medicines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of The Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In related news, Director Melvin K. Spigelman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,000 over the last 90 days. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Medicines stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.75. The Medicines Company has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $41.57.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 394.33%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

